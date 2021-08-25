São Paulo x Fortaleza: where to watch, rosters and arbitration – 08/24/2021

São Paulo and Fortaleza start tomorrow (25) the dispute of the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel takes place in Morumbi, at 9.30 pm. The return is scheduled for September 15, at Castelão (CE).

The duel is a reunion of the teams that faced each other in the last edition of the Copa do Brasil. On the occasion, valid for the round of 16, São Paulo advanced after winning by 10-9 on penalties.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by TV Globo to São Paulo and Ceará. The duel will still be broadcast on SportTV 3 and Premiere throughout Brazil. O UOL Score tracks in real time.

Embezzlement

São Paulo: William (arthroscopy), Arboleda (thigh injury), Welington (thigh injury) and Marquinhos (muscle stretch)

Strength: Marcelo Benevenuto (worked for Botafogo)

Probable escalations

São Paulo: Volpi; Daniel Alves, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo (Bruno Alves); Liziero, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara; Rigoni (Eder) and Pablo. Coach: Hernán Crespo

strength: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson (Matheus Jussa) and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Éderson, Matheus Vargas and Lucas Crispim; Robson and David. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Arbitration

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Bruno Raphael Pires (both GO)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)