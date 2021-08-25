Satellite images show long lines at the entrance to Kabul airport | World

The records were released on Tuesday (24) by the American company Maxar Technologies, but were captured the day before by the company’s equipment.
Satellite photo shows lines of people awaiting departure at Kabul International Airport on August 23, 2021 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/AP
The inner area of the airport is controlled by the US Army, which has been organizing evacuation flights for foreign nationals and allied Afghans.
Outside, the Taliban built checkpoints. After Monday’s turmoil, the Taliban managed to establish order and tried to organize queues for access, according to Reuters.
On Saturday, the United States warned of risks in the region and said the extremist group had made it difficult for Afghan allies to gain access to space.
See the PICTURES below for the queues of people trying to access Kabul International Airport.
Satellite image shows heavy car traffic at the entrance to Kabul International Airport on Monday, 23 August 2021 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/AP
Satellite image shows a crowd of people along the east entrance of Kabul International Airport on Monday, 23 August 2021 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/AP
Satellite image shows large crowds along the east end of Kabul International Airport on Monday, 23 August 2021 — Photo: Maxar Technologies/AP