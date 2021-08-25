Scientists find 310-million-year-old horseshoe crab brain

Traces such as animal bones, teeth and shells can be preserved in fossils for millions of years. Soft tissues, such as internal organs, are more delicate and prone to rapid deterioration, so they rarely survive to tell the story. So the recent discovery of a 310-million-year-old brain in Illinois, United States, excited scientists.

The brain once belonged to a horseshoe crab – which, despite its name, is a species closer to spiders and scorpions than to crabs themselves. It is the first fossilized brain of the species ever found. The discovery was made at the Mazon Creek deposit, a site known to hold geological records from the Carboniferous Period (360 million to 290 million years ago).

As there are few fossil records of animal soft tissue, scientists do not know much about the evolution and fossilization of these tissues. The new discovery, described in a study in the magazine geology, fills some of the knowledge gaps.

The preservation of soft tissue needs special conditions. Second Russell Bicknell, paleontologist at University of New England (UNE) and lead author of the study, much of the knowledge about prehistoric arthropod brains comes from fossils preserved in amber. The oldest date back to 230 million years ago.

The horseshoe crab’s brain indicates a different mode of conservation. The mineral siderite accumulated around the arthropod’s body before the inner soft tissues could decompose. After decomposition, another white mineral, called kaolinite, occupied the void left by the brain, as if filling a mold. “Without this remarkable white mineral, we might never have located the brain.” affirms John Paterson, paleontologist at UNE and co-author of the study.

The discovery revealed another important thing: the central nervous system of horseshoe crabs has hardly changed over the course of the species’ evolution. “We had a rare glimpse into the prehistoric past, which allowed us to deepen our understanding of the biology and evolution of these long-extinct animals.” affirms Paterson. Now, researchers hope to find more examples of well-preserved ancient brains in other fossils from the Mazon Creek deposit.