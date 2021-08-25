See list of schedules for vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday and Thursday in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) released the lists with the names of people scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 this Wednesday and Thursday (25 and 26). The schedules are for the recap of the 1st dose for adults over 30 years old, in addition to the second dose for the general population.

Check the vaccination lists for this Wednesday (25):

Scheduled with the second dose ( see list )

) Recap by age scheduled for the first dose (D1) (see list)

Check the vaccination lists for this Thursday (26)

Scheduled with the second dose ( see list )

) Recap by age scheduled for the first dose (D1) (see list)

To check if your name is on one of the lists, follow these steps:

Click on the list of each date below. Press the “Ctrl” and “F” keys Enter your name; if it is on that date, it will be located in the list.

The names can also be consulted on the digital list released by the Municipality of Fortaleza. You must enter your full name to know if you are scheduled for the next few days.

Or on the Vacine Já website. Thus, the system requires a CPF number, date of birth and a confirmation of characters.

Fortaleza plans to start vaccination against Covid-19 for 12 to 17 year olds. — Photo: Publicity/City of Fortaleza.

The municipal assistant secretary of Health, Aline Gouveia, said live this Monday (23) that the City of Fortaleza carries out the planning of vaccination against Covid-19 for the public aged 12 to 17 years.

“Speaking of the perspective of the near future, during the course of the week, we are planning to vaccinate the public aged 12 to 17 years. This planning, of course, is done together with the State and also depends on the number of doses to be received”, explained Aline.

Until this Monday, Fortaleza had applied 2,456,426 doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Of this total, 1,708,405 went to the first dose (D1); 720,939 for the second dose (D2); and 27,121 of the single-dose immunizer.

The assistant secretary also reinforced the need for teenagers in this age group, as well as other audiences, to be registered. “I bring the important observation, the important reminder, that regardless of how the methodology to be applied for the vaccination of this public will be, the number one point is to be registered in Saúde Digital”, highlighted Gouveia.

“So the adolescent population of this age group, register with Digital Health; parents, guardians, register your teenagers in Digital Health, because soon we will be here giving this good news, this excellent news, to the population that is also anxiously awaiting their first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19″, added the secretary adjunct.