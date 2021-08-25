see the 5th installment payment schedule table

This Monday, August 23 (08/23), there will be no payment of the fifth installment of the 2021 emergency aid for workers of the general public. The hiatus was foreseen in the calendar initially released by Caixa Econômica Federal, so those born in May will not receive payment tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24th.

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, the calendar for payment of the 5th installment started earlier, on the 18th. After suspension of payment this weekend, they receive the fifth installment, those with a Social Identification Number (NIS) with the last digit equal to 4.

THE PEOPLE The table with the complete schedule of the benefit is listed below, with the date of withdrawal and deposit of the 5th, 6th and 7th installment.

THE sixth installment The benefit will start to be paid on September 17th for those receiving Bolsa Família and on September 21st for the general public. Next, the seventh and last installment The benefit is expected to start being paid on October 18th for Bolsa Família beneficiaries and on October 20th for the general public.

The right to cash withdrawal of the aid for the general public will be granted approximately two weeks after the deposit in the account of the aid amount, with respect to the Bolsa Família beneficiaries who receive the aid, they are entitled to the withdrawal on the same day as the benefit deposit is made.

THE PEOPLE Lists below all the information disclosed about the next installments of the 2021 emergency aid, as well as a table with a schedule of dates for payment and withdrawal of each deposit.

Beneficiaries will receive, through messages via WhatsApp, information about payment and withdrawal of the next installments of the aid, as announced by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, when disclosing the extension of the benefit in July.

The payment of the new installments created will follow the same principle of payment tiered according to the date of birth for the general public and taking into account the last digit of the NIS for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: august 18th

august 18th NIS ending 2: August 19th

August 19th NIS ending 3: August 20th

August 20th NIS ending 4: August 23rd

August 23rd NIS ending 5: August 24th

August 24th NIS ending 6: August 25th

August 25th NIS ending 7: august 26

august 26 NIS ending 8: August 27

August 27 NIS ending 9: August 30

August 30 NIS ending 0: August, 31

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – August 20th

– August 20th born in february – August 21

– August 21 born in march – August 21

– August 21 born in april – August 22

– August 22 born in may – August 24th

– August 24th born in june – August 25th

– August 25th born in july – August 26th

– August 26th born in august – August 27

– August 27 born in september – August 28

– August 28 born in october – August 28

– August 28 born in november – August 29

– August 29 born in december – August, 31

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – September 1st

– September 1st born in february – September 2nd

– September 2nd born in march – September 3rd

– September 3rd born in april – September 6th

– September 6th born in may – September 9th

– September 9th born in june – September 10th

– September 10th born in july – September 13th

– September 13th born in august – September 14th

– September 14th born in september – September 15th

– September 15th born in october – September 16

– September 16 born in november – September 17th

– September 17th born in december – September 20

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

September 17th NIS ending 2: September 20

September 20 NIS ending 3: September 21st

September 21st NIS ending 4: September 22

September 22 NIS ending 5: September 23th

September 23th NIS ending 6: September 24th

September 24th NIS ending 7: september 27th

september 27th NIS ending 8: September 28th

September 28th NIS ending 9: September 29th

September 29th NIS ending 0: September 30th

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – September 21st

– September 21st born in february – September 22

– September 22 born in march – September 23th

– September 23th born in april – September 24th

– September 24th born in may – September 25th

– September 25th born in june – September 26th

– September 26th born in july – September 28th

– September 28th born in august – September 29

– September 29 born in september – September 30th

– September 30th born in october – October 1st

– October 1st born in november – October 2nd

– October 2nd born in december – October 3rd

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – October 4th

– October 4th born in february – October 5th

– October 5th born in march – October 5th

– October 5th born in april – October 6th

– October 6th born in may – October 8th

– October 8th born in june – October 11th

– October 11th born in july – October 13

– October 13 born in august – October 14

– October 14 born in september – October 15th

– October 15th born in october – October 18th

– October 18th born in november – October 19th

– October 19th born in december – October 19th

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: october 18th

october 18th NIS ending 2: October 19th

October 19th NIS ending 3: October 20th

October 20th NIS ending 4: October 21st

October 21st NIS ending 5: October, 22

October, 22 NIS ending 6: October 25

October 25 NIS ending 7: October 26th

October 26th NIS ending 8: October 27th

October 27th NIS ending 9: October 28th

October 28th NIS ending 0: October 29th

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

born in january – October 20th

– October 20th born in february -October 21st

-October 21st born in march – October, 22

– October, 22 born in april – October, 23

– October, 23 born in may – October, 23

– October, 23 born in june – October 26th

– October 26th born in july – October 27th

– October 27th born in august – October 28th

– October 28th born in september – October 29

– October 29 born in october – October 30

– October 30 born in november – October 30

– October 30 born in december – October 31st

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – November 1st

– November 1st born in february – November 3rd

– November 3rd born in march – November 4th

– November 4th born in april – November 5th

– November 5th born in may – 9 of November

– 9 of November born in june – November 10th

– November 10th born in july – November 11th

– November 11th born in august – November 12th

– November 12th born in september – November 16th

– November 16th born in october – November 17th

– November 17th born in november – November 18th

– November 18th Born in December – November 19th

How will the dissemination of the calendar of the 5th, 6th and 7th installment of emergency aid through WhatsApp work?

>> An official and verified Caixa account will send information about emergency aid, especially about the schedule of the next installments of the benefit. In all, 500 million people are expected to benefit from the shipments.

>> Customers of emergency assistance with cell phones registered in the Caixa Tem application will receive the notifications. The user will be able to enable or disable the receipt of notices.

>> It is not necessary to make a new request or register to receive the notices on your cell phone, just check if the contact number entered in the profile of the Caixa Tem application is up to date.

>> The subject of the automatic messages includes: information about the credit calendar in the digital savings account, the payment or cash withdrawal calendar, and other notices and communications.

>> Messages will be free, ensuring that even those who do not have access to the internet, whether mobile or broadband, can receive the reports.

>> Announcements will be sent from a single Caixa number automatically, that is, without the possibility of conversation, and will only be used to send notices.

>> Caixa emphasizes that the profile will never request any additional data or information from the beneficiaries, using the channel only to send official reports, even advising beneficiaries not to respond to the message received.

