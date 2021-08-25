See where Cruzeiro’s top scorers are at Arena do Jacar

Cruzeiro Top Scorers at Arena do Jacar

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery As games with the public in Belo Horizonte are banned, the cruise already has an agreement to return to work in the Jacar’s Arena, in Sete Lagoas. Raposa hosted its games in the city of Minas Gerais, 72km from the capital in 2010, 2011 and 2012, when the Mineiro and Indpendncia stadiums were rebuilt with public money. On other occasions, the celestial team played on the spot, most of them visiting.

At Arena do Jacar, Cruzeiro was champion in Minas Gerais in 2011. head, today at Atltico, was the coach of the celestial team. In the first game of the final, Galo won 2-1, with goals from Mancini and Patric. The Fox cashed with Wallyson. On the way back, Wallyson and Gilberto scored the goals that gave Cruzeiro the title.

wallyson, incidentally, one of Cruzeiro’s top scorers at Arena do Jacar. As Montillo and Wellington Paulista, he scored 14 goals in games in Sete Lagoas. Anselmo Ramon is 11. The only member of the club’s top 10 scorers at Arena do Jacar who did not act in 2010, 2011 and 2012 is the Uruguayan Arrascaeta. Wearing the sky jersey, he played two games at the stadium with Cruzeiro as a visitor – 4-0 against Villa and 1-0 against Tricordiano – and scored three goals.

See, in the Photo gallery at the top of the material, where the top scorers of Cruzeiro in Sete Lagoas walk.

In all, Cruzeiro participated in 57 games at Arena do Jacar (two were friendly), with 36 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats. The match against the black Bridge, on September 7, at 4 pm, for the 23rd round of the series B, it must be the next one to the club in Sete Lagoas.