Senate approves Mandant Law; proposal goes to sano de Bolsonaro

Bill that changes the marketing of broadcasting rights for football matches passes the Senate (Photo: Jos Manuel Vidal/AFP)

Last Tuesday night, the Senate Plenary approved the bill that changes rules for the commercialization of broadcasting rights for football matches (PL 2.336/2021). Now, the proposal is approved by President Jair Bolsonaro.%u2800

The bill, known as the Mandant Law, provides that the television or radio station interested in broadcasting the match will only need to negotiate with one club, and no longer with both. In addition, the team itself can broadcast the event.

If the game control is not defined, the capture, fixation, emission, transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images will depend on the agreement of the two clubs involved in the clash.

It is also determined the distribution in equal parts of 5% of the values ​​obtained with the arena right among the players, including the reserves.

If approved, therefore, the proposal will change the Pel Law, which provides for the division of rights between the home team and the visitor. President Bolsonaro, who even received representatives from some clubs in Brasilia to debate the issue in May 2020, has already spoken in favor of the project before.

On his social networks, Rapporteur Romrio (PL-RJ) celebrated the approval of the Senate: “Victory for Brazilian football! My report in favor of the project that attributes so-called rights exclusively to the club that hosts football matches has just been approved in the Senate. of arena, referring to the transmission or reproduction of games (PL 2336/2021)”, he commented.