Senate approves Mandant Law; proposal goes to sano de Bolsonaro

Last Tuesday night, the Senate Plenary approved the bill that changes rules for the commercialization of broadcasting rights for football matches (PL 2.336/2021). Now, the proposal is approved by President Jair Bolsonaro.%u2800
If the game control is not defined, the capture, fixation, emission, transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images will depend on the agreement of the two clubs involved in the clash.
It is also determined the distribution in equal parts of 5% of the values obtained with the arena right among the players, including the reserves.
If approved, therefore, the proposal will change the Pel Law, which provides for the division of rights between the home team and the visitor. President Bolsonaro, who even received representatives from some clubs in Brasilia to debate the issue in May 2020, has already spoken in favor of the project before.