Senate approves the Mandator’s Law, which goes to the sanction of Bolsonaro – 08/24/2021

The Senate approved today (24) the Mandant Law, a text that changes the rule on the commercialization of broadcasting rights for clubs. The scoreboard had 60 votes in favor and no votes against.

In short, the Pelé Law is amended to stipulate that the home club has the prerogative to negotiate its broadcasts, regardless of contracts signed by the visitor.

To speed up the process, rapporteur Romário (PL-RJ) kept the text as it came from the Chamber of Deputies. Thus, the project now goes to presidential approval. The only amendment made in the Senate was rejected and required players to share 5% of the right to the arena with coaches. Author of the amendment, Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) must make a specific bill for this matter.

The Mandate Law is a demand from clubs that was turned into a bill by the Executive. The procedure was urgent.

The format of the law that was approved says that the contracts in force are unchanged. This article comes in handy for Globo, which holds the largest share of broadcast agreements with the clubs. At the same time, the text establishes that clubs currently without a contract to broadcast their games can already negotiate them in the new format, without depending on the visitors.

The practical effect of the Mandator’s Law will be felt first, most noticeably, in the Series B of Brasileirão. The current contracts with Globo expire in 2022 and the negotiation for the new cycle is approaching. In Series A, contracts generally end in 2024.

Earlier, rapporteur Romário had a meeting with club representatives. “The measures are positive and tend to bring good results for the ecosystem of Brazilian professional sport, especially for football,” wrote Romário in his report, read in the plenary of the Senate.

In a letter sent to clubs this week, Globo said that the Mandating Law is “a step forward in the path of giving more autonomy and flexibility, provided that the contracts already signed are respected, in favor of the legal security of the entire system”.