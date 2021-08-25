Sérgio Reis gives up on releasing album with partnerships

Sergio Reis gave up on recording the partnership album. The information has been confirmed by Marco Bavini, son of the singer, who was responsible for producing the record. To G1, he said that “the disk no longer exists”. The project ended after several musicians canceled their participation in reaction to Sergio’s undemocratic speeches, investigated by the Federal Police.

Of six singers who had been announced, five came out: Joe Ramalho, Maria Rita, William Arantes, Guarabyra and Anastasia. The participations were recorded, and the musicians disallowed the release. Paula Fernandes was the only one who said she would stay on the album.

They left in reaction to the release of an audio by Sérgio describing violent actions against democracy. He is being investigated for crimes 147, 163 and 262 of the Penal Code, relating to threats, destruction of someone else’s property and attack on security.

“The production of the CD, the [escolha do] repertoire and recording were mine and, until then, made in my studio. But, because the subject of music remained in the background, I interrupted everything”, he told G1 Bavini, who is also a musician.

“No one else regrets that. I had been recording and building this project for almost five years of recording. Unfortunately it was like that. The album doesn’t exist anymore”, said the son and producer of Sérgio Reis.

