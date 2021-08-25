Shandong Taishan says goodbye to Roger Guedes and player is free to sign with Corinthians

On Tuesday night, Shandong Taishan officially said goodbye to Roger Guedes. The statement was made through a Chinese social network and on the official website, where the club thanked the player. Thus, the striker is free to sign with any club in the world.

In the post on the social network, Shandong Taishan wrote a text thanking the attacker for his passage. The club recognized the effort of the striker who stayed between July 2018 and August 2021 in China – see below.

“Goodbye Guedes. In July 2018, you came to China with your talent and you came to Shandong. In three years, you played 53 games with the orange jersey, contributed 27 goals and 9 assists and won the FA Cup 2020 with the team. But at the end of the meeting, now we have to say goodbye, thank you for your hard work and dedication to the team and the fans on the field, and I sincerely wish you all the best in your future life”, said the club in an official note on the social network Weib.

Timon is one of those interested in the attacker, who has an agreement well aligned with the player’s fatigue. Last Tuesday, the president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the forward wants to play for the Parque São Jorge club. Now, with the athlete free, the Corinthians board should meet with its staff to align contract details.

The agent, in fact, was not the only one to say that Roger Guedes wants to play for Timão. In his presentation press conference, Renato Augusto revealed that he spoke with the striker and that he showed a desire to wear the Corinthians shirt.

Roger Guedes was revealed precisely by Criciúma and worked for Palmeiras and Atlético-MG before leaving for China. In three seasons at Shandong, the striker has played in 52 matches and scored 27 goals.

