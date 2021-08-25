‘Shang-Chi’ receives Fresh certificate on Rotten Tomatoes

With 92% approval after 96 reviews, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings‘ received its Fresh certificate on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to website consensus, “‎Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is not entirely free of the traditional Marvel formula, but it does bring a gripping origin story that expands the MCU in more than one way.”

For those unfamiliar with this system, the review site collects reviews from around the world and gives each movie a rating based on those ratings. A good review gets a “fresh” rating, while a bad review gives you a “rotten” rating – in an allusion to the tomatoes that are the site’s symbol.

Being certified as “Fresh” is the highest point a film can reach on Rotten Tomatoes, and it needs to be universally praised to earn the label. The overall score must be above 75%, with five reviews being for large vehicles.

“Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in a web of organizational mysteries known as the Ten Rings.”

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ premieres on September 2 and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.