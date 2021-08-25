Skinny Lima dies at 42 years old, from complications of the disease

The world of communication lost one of its big names this weekend. the communicator Marco Lazzarotto, the Skinny Lima, 42 years old, died of complications from Covid-19. He was hospitalized in serious condition at the Intensive Care Center (ICU), Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre.

Magro Lima graduated in Advertising and Propaganda from PUCRS and joined Grupo RBS in 2006, initially acting as a marketing analyst. He was then promoted to coordinator and area manager. He left the group in 2014, working for two years as a producer at Opus Entertainment. Upon returning to RBS in 2017, he edited Infosfera, Atlântida’s nerd culture, games and technology blog.

He also hosted the Once Upon a Time podcast, alongside Luciano Potter and Daniel Scola.

Check out the medical bulletin and the Grupo RBS press release!

Medical Bulletin – Marco Lazzarotto de Lima

The Hospital Moinhos de Vento communicates the death of patient Marco Lazzarotto de Lima, which occurred this Sunday (22), at 12:10 pm, as a result of complications from COVID-19. The communicator was admitted to the institution on August 8th and, since then, he has been hospitalized in a serious condition, in the Intensive Care Unit.

Porto Alegre, August 22, 2021.

Dr. Marcelo Gazzana – Pulmonologist

RBS Group Announcement | AT 42, HE DIES SLIM LIMA

It is with great sadness that we inform you that the communicator and producer of Atlântida Marco Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, passed away at 12:10 pm this Sunday (22nd). He was 42 years old and was hospitalized in a serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Moinhos de Vento since August 8, due to complications from covid-19.

Born on March 13, 1979, Magro Lima graduated in Publicity and Advertising at PUCRS and, since 2006, has worked at Grupo RBS. He started his career at the company as a Marketing Analyst and later took on the challenges of coordinator and manager of the area. He was a producer at Opus Entertainment between 2014 and 2016, when he returned to RBS to edit Infosfera, Atlântida’s nerd culture, games and technology blog. He was also in charge of Atlântida programs – he was currently a producer and communicator for Pretinho Basic.

In January, Magro shared with the public the information that he was facing an unprecedented neurological disease that affected several peripheral nerves in the body, causing stiffness in the muscles and impacting speech and mobility.

The communicator leaves his wife, Lisangela Preissler, and son Fernando, who turns 6 in October.

Grupo RBS, especially the friends of Atlântida, expresses solidarity with Magro Lima’s family.

