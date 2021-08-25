Snow from the sky! Zé Neto and his volume attack again

The week has barely started but we already have a volume going viral! And who are we talking about? of course it’s from Ze Neto, double with christian! This Tuesday (24) the countryman became a subject again due to his “topping package“, if we can put it that way, during a trip to Tulum, Mexico!

It is not the first time that the genitalia of Ze Neto surprises. In September 2020, the countryman broke the internet by posing next to his wife, Natalia Tuscan, in Costa do Sauipe, Bahia. And to have a dimension of the controversy, Instagram even took the picture down!

Now, he has returned to grace his followers without fear of censorship on the social network. While enjoying a tour of the Tak Be Ha cenote, a famous tourist spot in the region, Ze Neto he posed in red shorts—only the water in the cave made his bulk obvious.

Check out:

Read more:

“Neiva from the sky, Zé Metro attacks again“, “I think I saw an anaconda in that lake”, “Can you enter the cave armed?“, “Impossible not to zoom“, “Did you go for an interview? led to the microphone” and “Tell Natalia to be very careful that there are snakes there” were some of the comments left in the publication, which so far already totals more than 724,000 likes.

Below, recall last year’s volume:

