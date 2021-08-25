South Korean study shows delta cases have a viral load 300 times higher than the original strain | Coronavirus

People infected with delta, the most transmissible variant of the new coronavirus, had a viral load 300 times higher compared to individuals infected with the original version of the virus in the first days of Covid-19 symptoms, a study from South Korea found.

The value of viral load, however, gradually decreases over time – reaching 30 times higher after four days of infection and a little more than 10 times after nine days – equaling levels seen in other variants after 10 days, he said the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) on Tuesday (24).

The higher burden means the virus spreads much more easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalizations, Lee Sang-won, a Health Ministry official, told a news conference.

“But that doesn’t mean Delta is 300 times more infectious… we think its transmission rate is 1.6 times that of the Alpha variant, and about twice that of the original version of the virus,” Lee said.

The delta variant of the new coronavirus was first identified in India, and Alpha in the UK.

To prevent the spread of the delta variant, now the predominant strain around the world, the KDCA urged people to get tested immediately when they develop symptoms of Covid-19 and to avoid face-to-face encounters.