SP government must decide on Thursday whether to apply the third dose of the vaccine against Covid – 25/08/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The government of São Paulo must decide next Thursday (26) a booster dose strategy for people who have already received two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 over 60 years old.

According to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), the scientific committee’s decision on the matter has already been discussed at lunch last Tuesday (24) and will be presented next Friday (27).

The discussion is already being conducted by specialists and by the top of the government due to several studies that show a drop in the effectiveness of vaccines in this group.

Doria also said that the matter is a priority and has been discussed at an accelerated pace in the government since the last few weeks.

Recently, there has also been an increase in cases and deaths among elderly people who have already received both doses in the country, and who now represent the majority of those admitted to Covid’s ICUs in private and public hospitals in the city of São Paulo.

The increase in hospitalizations of older people is already noticed in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which last Tuesday (24) registered a 73% increase in deaths of vaccinated elderly.

A booster dose of immunizing agents is advocated by specialists to contain new infections and hospitalizations in more vulnerable people, such as the elderly or immunosuppressed, without detriment to the application of the second dose of adults over 18 years of age who are already vaccinated with the first dose at the time.

Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, said that the increase in hospitalizations has been seen only in places with greater dominance of the delta variant, which would not be the case in the country at the time, which despite the introduction of the strain still does not present it as the most frequent form of the virus in circulation.

“The big question is the challenge of the delta variant, which presents a vaccine escape from all vaccines. We need to determine the scope of this vaccine escape in order to act. Without a doubt, the third dose needs to be considered, but it also needs to be considered that there is a large group of the population that only received one dose. It is worth putting it on the scale and seeing what is the urgency of the moment”, he said.

Covas also stated that this is the WHO (World Health Organization) assessment of accelerating vaccination with first and second doses in adults over 18 years of age and then starting the application of a booster dose, since delta manages to partially escape the protection afforded by a dose.

The immunization of younger people, therefore, comes amid a debate about whether the time to start applying the vaccine to these groups would be ideal or would it be a better strategy to inject a booster dose in the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed.

Despite this, SP has already started, since last Wednesday (18), the immunization of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the state before completing the traditional vaccination schedule for about two-thirds of its population.

Among the arguments in favor of the booster dose is the fact that children and adolescents are usually less likely to get sick and have severe Covid.

Last Monday (23), the city of São Paulo also began to apply a dose of Pfizer to adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

State health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn also said that all admissions to the state’s ICUs or Covid-19 wards are not mostly caused by delta. “Our concern is to have doses available to anticipate the second dose, since anticipating the second dose is the best strategy to contain the delta,” he said.

In the state of São Paulo, according to the State Department of Health, 266 samples of the delta variant have already been detected, with 175 coming from the capital, an increase of 15% compared to last week. These sequences were identified from random sequencing of virus samples that are of clinical interest.

Several studies have shown that delta has the ability to partially circumvent the protection offered by a single dose of immunizing agents developed against Covid, and even in vaccinated individuals, infections can occur, although to a lesser extent than in those not vaccinated.

Protection against severe delta cases, however, appears to remain high.

On Wednesday (25), the Butantan Institute, together with the government of SP, delivered another four million doses of Coronavac to the Ministry of Health, thus reaching a total of 82.85 million doses for the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

This was the third delivery in a week of this amount. The forecast is to complete the 100 million by the 30th of August, one month ahead of the initial forecast.

The doses will be sent to the PNI (National Immunization Program), to be distributed proportionally to the states.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), accompanied the delivery along with the state secretary of health, Jean Gorinchteyn, Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the State Immunization Program (PEI) and Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of the Butantan Institute in a interview for journalists this Wednesday morning.

In addition to Coronavac, the country currently has three other immunization agents: the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, the American-German Pfizer/BioNTech and the Belgian-American Janssen.