SP government starts 3rd dose for the elderly on September 6

Target audience in the state is estimated at 900,000 people who received the second dose of any vaccine 6 months or more ago

Governor João Doria announced on Wednesday (25) the expansion of the campaign against COVID-19 with the third dose of the vaccine for seniors aged 60 years or more from September 6th. Initially, the measure should serve 900,000 protected people with the second application of any immunizing agent for at least six months.

“Since last week, the Scientific Committee has been discussing with the Health area the protection of older people. This decision was finalized this morning to increase the protection of people over 60 years old”, said the Governor. “It is an important decision taken by the Government of the State of São Paulo,” added Doria.

The extension of the campaign was endorsed by the Scientific Committee of São Paulo. The main objective is to guarantee additional protection to the population most vulnerable to more contagious variants of the coronavirus, such as delta. The State Government also asked the Ministry of Health for more vaccines to anticipate the second dose of the remaining public.

“In addition to protecting the adult population with the second dose coverage, it is also important to increase the protection of the most vulnerable groups who are more likely to eventually have a more serious condition, with an additional dose. After six months, there is evidence of a possible loss of protection and this applies to all immunizing agents”, said Paulo Menezes, Coordinator of the Scientific Committee.

According to the State Department of Health, until this Wednesday there are 266 positive samples of the delta variant throughout the territory of São Paulo. The São Paulo government’s strategy is to ensure that epidemiological and hospital occupancy rates continue to fall and prevent the spread of new variants.

“The fact that it has a much greater dissemination characteristic than previous strains makes this look of attention and anticipation necessary”, highlighted Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

The Health Department has also prepared a new vaccination card for the elderly who will receive the third dose from September. There will be no need to register again in Vacina Já (www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br) for the additional dose, simply attending any vaccination post with proof of the complete immunization schedule for six months.

Vaccinometer

Until 1:35 pm on this Thursday, the Vacinometer indicated 74.49% of the São Paulo population protected with at least one dose against COVID-19, the equivalent of just over 33.34 million people. In relation to the adult population, São Paulo has already vaccinated 97.53% of the inhabitants aged 18 or over with at least one application.

Janssen’s complete two-dose or single-application vaccine schedule reached 34.08% of the population. Since the last day 18, immunization in São Paulo also started to serve young people from 12 years of age.