SP will administer the 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the elderly from September 6th

SAO PAULO – The government of the state of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (25) that it will start, as of September 6, the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in people aged 60 and over .

During a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in São Paulo, Governor João Doria said that the topic has been discussed by the Scientific Committee since last week, and that the measure aims to increase the protection of this public, estimated at 900,000 people.

Paulo Menezes, coordinator of the Scientific Committee, says that, despite the improvement in the indicators of cases and deaths from the disease, concern with the delta variant has grown around the world.

“We have observed in other countries that, even with good vaccine coverage, the delta variant has spread, has become dominant and, therefore, at this time, we understand that the possibility of receiving the third dose, or additional dose”, he stated.

João Gabbardo, executive coordinator of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, says that the additional dose will be used with the immunizing agent that is available, regardless of the brand applied in the previous doses. The same will happen with Janssen’s vaccine – before a single dose and which will now be boosted.

In addition, only those who have taken the second dose for at least six months will be able to take the extra dose. “This is a technical issue. It is from the sixth month onwards that there is a possibility of a drop in the effectiveness of vaccines”, explains Gabbardo.

According to him, the inclusion of immunosuppressed in the third dose, mainly of transplanted patients, will still be discussed at a meeting and should be announced in the coming days.

After the priority group has been vaccinated, the idea is for a staggering to be carried out, following the same criteria used so far, that is, starting with the oldest age groups and ending with the youngest. What will dictate the speed of vaccination will be the amount of immunization available.

Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the State Immunization Program, emphasizes that everyone who received the second dose is already registered on the website “Vacina Já” and that, therefore, it will not be necessary to register again.

Regarding the anticipation of doses of vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, de Paula points out that more doses of immunizing agents are still needed for this measure.

The news comes a day after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 as of September 15th. In the case of the Ministry of Health, however, the immunizing agent chosen for this new dose was Pfizer.

At first, the so-called “booster dose” will be applied to elderly people over 80 years old and immunosuppressed people. These people must have had the second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago.

According to Vaccinometer, the state of São Paulo has already applied until this Wednesday 49.1 million doses of immunizing agents against the coronavirus. By 1:30 pm, about 34% of the state’s population already had the complete vaccination schedule.

