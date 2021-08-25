Spanish League follows Premier League and vetoes athletes for national teams – 08/24/2021

LaLiga, responsible for organizing the Spanish Championship, will support the clubs’ decision not to release the players called up by the South American teams for the FIFA dates in September and October. The statement was released this afternoon.

The organization claims “serious unilateral decision” by FIFA to extend from nine to 11 days the period for holding the South American qualifiers for the World Cup and says it will take the appropriate legal measures. LaLiga believes that the extension of Conmebol match dates affects the integrity of clubs and the Spanish Championship.

“The Spanish association understands that the world calendar cannot and should not be modified in this way, especially when there are alternative solutions (…) LaLiga, through the World Leagues Forum, has already expressed its discomfort in this situation and in the absence of sensitivity to the clubs,” the statement said.

So far, 25 South American players who play in Spanish football have been called up to defend their respective teams on the September FIFA date. The number could increase with the list of squads from Ecuador and Venezuela.

The decision would affect two players from the Brazilian team: Éder Militão and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid, called up by Tite for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru. LaLiga is scheduled to hold a meeting with clubs in the next few days.

This month, FIFA accepted Conmebol’s request to play three qualifiers for each FIFA date, in the months of September and October. The proposal aims to adjust the schedule of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar, as the March matches were postponed due to logistical problems generated by the pandemic.

The decision affects the clubs, who will be without their players for 11 days. Usually the period is nine days.

Earlier, the Premier League announced that the 20 clubs in the competition had unanimously decided not to release some players called up by their respective national teams to play matches during the September FIFA date. In England, the decision was made because of the risk in relation to covid-19.

See the LaLiga press release:

Regarding FIFA’s serious unilateral decision to increase in two days, from 9 to 11 days in September and October, the FIFA international period for the CONMEBOL confederation, without addressing other solutions that were raised at the World Leagues Forum, LaLiga wants to communicate that it will support in all areas the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their players belonging to national teams for the summoning of CONMEBOL, and will take the appropriate legal measures against this decision that affects the integrity of the competition by not allowing the availability of players .

There are currently 25 players from 13 different clubs, a number that could be increased when the calls for Ecuador and Venezuela are announced. The Spanish association understands that the world calendar cannot and must not be modified in this way, especially when there are alternative solutions.

LaLiga, through the World Leagues Forum, has already expressed its discomfort in this situation and in the lack of sensitivity towards the clubs, on a topic such as the international calendar, which is defined and agreed 4 years in advance and to which the national leagues have already adapted taking into account the circumstances of COVID, but always in an agreed manner between all parties involved.

LaLiga will call the affected clubs for a meeting in the coming days.