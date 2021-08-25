Speedrunner resets Ocarina of Time in 4 minutes

Swedish speedrunner Savestate zeroed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Nintendo 64 classic from 1998, in less than five minutes. YouTuber finished the timed demo that came on the Nintendo Wii Super Smash Bros Brawl (2008) disc in an incredible 4 minutes and 51 seconds, which is rare since the demo time limit is five minutes. Look:

The demo is part of the “Masterpieces” collection, a series of short demos of classic Nintendo games lasting from 1 to 5 minutes. The collection was created to make players quickly try out titles like Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong etc and be directed to the Wii Shopping Channel as soon as they were finished.

However, Savestate completed the game without even being taken to the store screen, going straight to the end credits of Ocarina of Time thanks to some speedrunner tricks.

Recently, a Mario Kart 64 player made history by being the only person to set a world record in all 32 cups simultaneously within the racing game.

