‘Spider-Man 3’ star may have confirmed Tobey Maguire’s participation

The long awaited first trailer Spider-Man: No Return Home was released yesterday (watch here), but it did not bring any traces indicating the presence of Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire.

However, in a recent interview with The Illuminerdi, JB Smoove, who plays Peter Parker’s teacher, Mr. Dell, ended up indicating that Maguire it will even be in the movie.

The actor was asked which Spider-Man – the one from Garfield or the one of Maguire – he was more excited to see him join the character of Tom Holland:

“Wow! Tobey Maguire, of course, man”

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.