Sport negotiates with Hélio dos Anjos and advances on names to define new coach | sport

Sport’s board of directors defined the profile of the new rubro-negro coach and is now advancing on the names in the market. With financial restrictions and up to six names in the crosshairs, the Leão summit had talks with Dorival Júnior and Hélio dos Anjos – in addition to another meeting with a third name still on Tuesday afternoon.

Hélio dos Anjos is among the favorites at the moment, but finds a financial obstacle in the negotiations. In addition, it asked for an automatic renewal clause at the end of the year, if the Sport is not relegated. The Rubro-negro is looking for a name in the range of R$ 100 thousand to R$ 150 thousand due to budget difficulties at the club.

The coach was at Náutico for a week and left Recife, but is in Carneiros – on the south coast of Pernambuco. On Ilha do Retiro, he would need to smooth the edges with the current football executive of Leão, Felipe Albuquerque – whom he accused of lack of professionalism, in 2020, at Paysandu.

In addition to Hélio dos Anjos, the board of Sport also came to sound out Dorival Júnior for the position – a name that had been speculated in Leão at the beginning of the season. But the tendency is that he will not come again. Without a club, the coach has the highest salary demand and has personal problems.

Currently in Goiás, the name of Marcelo Cabo was even used for Sport. Values ​​were shown, but there are still no negotiations between the parties. In a similar scenario, which entered the agenda on Ilha do Retiro, are names like Dado Cavalcanti, Felipe Conceição and Allan Al – who is at the CRB.

Rubro-negro’s board wants to define the new coach until Wednesday, as they work with the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals in progress. The team faces Chapecoense on Saturday and trains this Tuesday under the command of assistant César Lucena and coach of the Under-20, Ricardo Severo.