State of Decay 2: Homecoming arrives in September on Xbox Game Pass

Through the official Xbox website, developer Undead Labs has unveiled the new State of Decay 2 DLC, which is called “Homecoming” and will be released on Xbox on the day September 1st.

In the new State of Decay 2 DLC, players will return to the location of the State of Decay, the first game that was released in 2013. In this new version of the map, players will learn more about the latest events, meeting new characters and stories, and will also be able to solve long-lasting plots.

State of Decay 2 will receive six new bases, as exclusive weapons and clothing which can only be found in Trumbull Valley. New quests and achievements will also be added. In addition, to close with a flourish, the developer revealed that the game has reached the incredible mark of 10 million players! Check out the trailer:

