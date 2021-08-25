STF can judge in this 4th time frame for demarcation of indigenous lands

The Supreme Court (STF) may judge on Wednesday (25) whether indigenous demarcations should follow the so-called “time frame”, in which indigenous populations can only claim demarcations of lands on which they were already established before the date of enactment of the 1988 Constitution.

In 2013, the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) accepted the “time frame” thesis by granting the Santa Catarina Environmental Institute repossession of an area located in part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, where the Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land and the Xokleng, Guarani and Kaingang peoples.

This Tuesday (24), indigenous peoples of various ethnicities and regions of the country protested at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, against the measures that make land demarcation difficult and encourage mining activities.

