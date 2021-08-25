STJ Minister suspends analysis of complaint against Flávio Bolsonaro in the case of cracks | Policy

Justice João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), suspended the analysis of the new complaint filed by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro against senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) for the crack scheme.

Noronha responded to a request from the defense of Fabrício Queiroz, a former advisor to the senator. Queiroz questioned the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio that authorized the resumption of the process.

The suspension of the process was announced by the Uol portal, and TV Globo had access to the minister’s dispatch.

The investigation of the crack had been stalled since January. Flávio Bolsonaro had even been denounced by the TJ, accused of getting rich by appropriating salaries of employees in his office (cracked), when he was state deputy.

A decision of the Fifth Panel of the STJ that annulled the breaches of bank and tax secrecy, however, invalidated much of the evidence presented by the MP.

Based on this STJ decision, the MP presented another version of the complaint to the TJ. Prosecutors removed 16 items from the prosecution that were invalidated by the STJ and resubmitted only the evidence considered valid.

Among the valid ones is the Coaf intelligence report – which shows the suspicious movement of Queiroz, Flávio’s former advisor, in the amount of R$ 1.2 million in a one-year period.

To the STJ, Queiroz’s defense argued that the resumption of the case by the Rio Courts disrespected the understanding of the Fifth Panel that annulled the breaches. This is because the new version of the complaint, according to the lawyers, still used data from the removed secrecy that was invalidated.

In her decision, Noronha affirms that not suspending the criminal action could impose “greater obstacles to its healthy development, causing new nullities that will further disturb a very complex scenario”.

According to the minister, the TJ of Rio ordered the continuation of the criminal action “with maintenance of the complaint based on null elements”. The minister stated that the resumption of the process was not properly justified and puts the defense of the accused at risk.