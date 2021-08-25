Study indicates 3rd dose for people over 55 years old who took Coronavac

Immunogenicity, or the body’s ability to generate an immune response, is lower in men and people over 55 years who received the two doses of Coronavac vaccine compared to those recovered from Covid-19, reveals a joint survey by InCor (Institute of the Heart) and USP.

The study, which has among its authors the immunologist Jorge Kalil (from InCor), was released in the form of a pre-print (without peer review), and also indicates that 95% of the participants vaccinated with the immunizing agent produced some type of immune response. against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, against 99% of the so-called convalescent (or recovered).

A complete protective response, consisting of both antibodies and defense cells, was present in 7 out of 10 of those retrieved, but in only 59% of those vaccinated.

Researchers from the USP Faculty of Medicine, the USP Institute of Biomedical Sciences, the Albert Einstein Israeli Institute of Education and Research, the Pasteur-USP Scientific Platform, the Federal University of São Paulo and the Institute for Research in Immunology also participated in the study. (iii/INCT).

To assess the specific antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, the scientists tested the presence of anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies in the blood serum of vaccinates (101 samples), retrieved (72 samples) and compared to a control group (not vaccinated and not infected; 36 samples).

The rate of anti-spike antibodies (protein S or virus spike, used to enter cells) in the blood of convalescents was 1.5 to 2 times higher than that found in samples from vaccinated individuals. This difference increased in people vaccinated over 55 years – in these it was six times smaller than that observed after a natural infection for the same group.

The rate of anti-RBD antibodies (binding domain region, also used by the virus to invade cells) was higher in the vaccinated. There was no difference regarding anti-NP antibodies (nucleocapsid, the protein that involves the genetic material of the virus).

The amount of T lymphocyte-type defense cells, on the other hand, was greater in those recovered than in those vaccinated.

Comparing the two age groups, under 55 and over 55 years of age, differences were also observed between genders. While women over 55 years of age showed humoral (antibody) and cellular responses in 60% of the samples analyzed, this number dropped to 28% in the case of men.

Men were also the ones with the lowest humoral response alone, with only 31% of the samples with anti-Sars-CoV-2 antibodies. Cellular response in the absence of antibodies in the same age group was higher for men (17%), and observed in only 3% of women.

Professional prepares vaccine (Photo: Dayana Souza/AT)

It is important to highlight, however, that the sample is small (101 vaccinated, of which 42 are over 55 years old) and that, even with a comparatively lower immune response in older individuals than that observed after natural infection, most of the participants manifested some type of post-vaccine defense (94% for women and 83% for men aged 55 years and over).

For Kalil, it is possible that people in this age group who have already received the two doses of Coronavac at the beginning of the year are now at a higher risk of having serious illness, especially when faced with new variants such as delta.

Coronavac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac and produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, is formulated from an inactivated virus. It was the main immunization strategy in the country in the first months of the national vaccination campaign. Thus, most frontline professionals and individuals over the age of 65 in the country received Coronavac.

The immunologist points out that the immune responses of those vaccinated with Coronavac were lower than those of convalescents, but also lower than that of younger individuals who received the same drug.

When contacted, the Butantan Institute responded to the study stating that it is known that “the body’s immune defense response decreases with age, and it has been observed that any vaccine generates a lower immune response in older people.”

According to the institute’s note, “this does not mean that older people are not protected against the disease, but that the organism responds less to a new antigen, a characteristic that is not related to the vaccine itself, but to natural processes of the immune system”.

Other Covid-19 vaccines developed so far have generally had an elevated cellular response, as have the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna), and similar neutralizing antibody rates in people under and over 55 years of age (AstraZeneca) .

The authors conclude that a heterologous booster dose, that is, from another manufacturer, can benefit those 55 years or older who have received both doses of Coronavac, boosting the immune response.

The study is the first to calculate the immunogenicity conferred by Coronavac in people in this age group. During the phase 3 vaccine trial conducted in Brazil, only 5% of the 12,396 volunteers were aged 60 years or older and half of them received a placebo.

When it granted emergency use authorization to the immunizing agent, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) asked Butantan for additional immunogenicity data in this group, setting a deadline of 30 days (until February 28).

The institute, however, requested an extension of the deadline until April 30, when it delivered the data. The last meeting between Butantan and Anvisa to discuss the immunogenicity data was on July 27th and there is no defined date for the presentation of the results.

Last week, Sinovac released two studies that show a drop in antibody levels after six months in both people under 60 and older. The same studies evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of a third dose of Coronavac, which increases the amount of antibodies in the blood by up to seven times.