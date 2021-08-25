Study shows that sitting for 8 hours a day increases the risk of stroke – 08/24/2021

The importance of physical activity, in general, is gaining attention more and more, especially due to the beneficial effects it brings to health. But it also has the other side: the lack of it can have serious consequences.

This is what another study, carried out by researchers in Canada, shows. According to the data, people under 60 years old who spend 8 hours or more a day sitting, and in their free time are not active, are at greater risk of having a stroke.

The work, published on August 19, 2021 in the journal stroke, gives American Heart Association, also showed that the risk of stroke increased seven times compared to active people, who spent less than four hours without moving and who set aside at least ten minutes a day to exercise.

In general, a stroke is the death of cells in the brain, which happens due to the interruption of blood flow in the organ.

How was the study done?

The survey analyzed data from more than 143,000 adults from the Canadian Community Health Survey. Experts followed participants who were 40 years or older, with no history of a previous stroke, for approximately 9.4 years between 2000 and 2012.

“Sedentary time is believed to impair glucose, lipid metabolism, blood flow and increase inflammation in the body,” study lead author Raed Joundi of McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, told CNN.

“These changes, over time, can have adverse effects on blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

During the study period, there were 2,965 strokes and of those, 90% were ischemic, which is the most common type.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to being sedentary, there are other risk factors for the disease such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, drug use, obesity and stress, as well as causes that we have no control over, such as age (the problem is more common in the elderly) and gender (the disease affects more men).