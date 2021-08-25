Substance in snake venom can inhibit disease progression

Researchers from universities in São Paulo have identified a protein present in the venom of the jararacuçu snake that can help treat covid-19. The identified peptide, that is, a part of the protein, inhibited 75% of the virus’ ability to replicate in monkey cells. The study by Unesp (State University of São Paulo Júlio de Mesquita Filho), in Araraquara (SP), was published in the scientific journal Molecules, on August 12th.

Professor at the Institute of Chemistry Eduardo Maffud, one of those responsible for the study, explains that the research group had already identified toxins in jararacuçu venom that had antibacterial activity. “With the advance of covid, we positioned several of our peptides to see if they had activity against SARS-CoV-2. Fortunately, we got this interesting result”, said the researcher.

According to the researcher, a possible remedy with the discovered compound, by slowing down the replication of the covid-19 virus, would give the body more time to act and create the antibodies needed to resist the disease. “This is still in progress, it would need additional studies, but we saw that this peptide prevents the replication or multiplication of viral particles”, adds Maffud.

The researchers are also going to assess the efficiency of different dosages of the molecule, and whether it can exert protective functions in the cell, which could even prevent the invasion of the virus in the body.

According to Maffud, the studies will continue with the identification of other targets on which this peptide can act and in improving the activity of this molecule, so that in vivo tests can be carried out in guinea pigs, such as mice. “If the result is positive, we will develop a treatment.”

In addition to scientists from Unesp, the work involved researchers from USP (University of São Paulo), UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos) and Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo). “It was a multidisciplinary work, showing that the union of research groups in Brazil can present very interesting results”, highlighted the professor at Unesp.