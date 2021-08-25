Supermarket is banned in Campos: rats and improper food – Campos 24 Horas





25/08/2021 | 08:09 | Photo: Disclosure.



Sanitary Surveillance agents closed, on Monday (23), a supermarket located in Parque California. The team recorded lack of hygiene, food inappropriate for consumption and even dead and alive rats circulating around the establishment. (read more below)

The team carried out inspections to verify compliance with the Term of Summons at the establishment, and was frightened by the immense lack of hygiene in the place. They also found foods unsuitable for consumption, stored at inadequate temperature and without indication of expiration date, rat feces throughout the warehouse, dead and alive rats circulating in the establishment, among other irregularities. (read more below)

Food unfit for consumption was seized and rendered useless, the establishment was fined and interdicted, and could only reopen after fulfilling all the requirements left in the document by the inspectors. (read below)

VISA calls on consumers to always be aware of the hygiene conditions of the establishments and check the expiration date of the products at the time of purchase. When you catch any situation outside the standards, report it through WhatsApp at: (22) 998680244, or by message on our social networks (Instagram and Facebook).