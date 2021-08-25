Supermarkets still face shortages of eggs and milk – 08/24/2021 -Panel SA

A consumer who goes to the supermarket today to buy a hundred products must leave without finding 11 items, on average. The calculation illustrates the rupture indicator of Neogrid, a software company specializing in supply chains, which since last year has been pointing out the lack of products on the shelves.
The level has already surpassed the 20% mark after the arrival of the coronavirus, but the 11% line that has been maintained since April is still considered high, according to the company.
The problem can be attributed to factors ranging from the lack of raw materials aggravated by the pandemic to climate issues. Inflation is usually another aspect responsible for the disruption of products in supermarkets because it alters negotiations between industry and retail.
In July, the most lacking products were long-life milk, which reached a 20% breakage, soy drinks (19), soy protein (18%), eggs (17%), margarine (13%), sugar and pasta (12%), according to the Neogrid indicator.
with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find it here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet