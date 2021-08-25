Supposedly collectible may have confirmed big spoiler of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Thanks to a supposed collectible from Hasbro for Spider-Man: No Return Home, which should be part of the Titan Hero Series line, the participation of Tobey Maguire how Spider-Man (finally) may have been confirmed.

As we can see, this version of the hero has been dubbed the “Spider-Man Variant” (at least, for now), and the description says:

“The Spider-Man Variant arrives from a strange parallel world to fight evil and defeat villains everywhere!”

One of the main speculations is that we will see the three versions of the hero facing the Sinister Sextet, formed by villains from different realities. It is something mentioned even in the alleged leaked script.

‎”For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.