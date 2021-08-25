Surprise in defense, Benítez out, Luciano on the bench: Crespo “ignores” embezzlement and stopover São Paulo on CdB

O São Paulo won a good streak in the Brazilian championship and managed to move away from the relegation zone. In the last round, against the sport, pablo scored the only goal of the match and secured 3 more points. Now, Curly turn the key and think about the strength, next opponent of CdB.

“See the return of Luciano, Benítez who returns slowly. It’s very important for us, for the cast and for the future. Thinking that Luciano is fine after 60 days, I’ve lost count. We have to wait, continue, play slowly so we don’t have the absence of such an important player again”, he pointed out.

Today (25), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at morumbi, Curly and vojvoda begin the quarter-finals dispute. O São Paulo tries to stay alive in the competition and dreams of another title in the season after falling in the liberators. São Paulo and strength have already faced each other this year, in July, for the Brazilian championship. At the time, the northeastern team, even away from home, beat the Tricolor.

Probable lineups – according to the “GE.com”:

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves (Reinaldo), Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Rigoni; Pablo.

strength: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson (Matheus Jussa) and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Éderson, Matheus Vargas and Lucas Crispim; Robson and David.