Taliban says it does not accept an extension of the deadline for the departure of US military personnel; Americans Say They’ll Get All Their Citizens Out In Time | World

The deadline for the withdrawal of the military from the United States and other coalition countries that are still in Afghanistan is August 31, but there are signs that they will need more days to complete the withdrawal. US allies insist that the deadline must be extended.

This Tuesday (24) the Taliban said it does not accept any plan to extend the withdrawal period. In addition, the extremist group also tried to discourage Afghans from trying to flee the country through Kabul airport.

A spokesman for the group, Zabihullah Mujahid, gave a press conference and said there will be consequences if the US remains in Afghanistan.

The US Armed Forces have said they will be able to get all Americans out of the country by Aug. 31.

The chaos at the airport is a dangerous problem, and people trying to get there should go home — he says the Taliban will “ensure their safety”.

The Taliban has established checkpoints in Kabul, which makes it difficult for Afghans who want to go to the airport to get through — the Americans manage to get through.

The US military has begun using helicopters and soldiers at some locations in Kabul to evacuate imprisoned US citizens and Afghan allies there.

37,000 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, when the Taliban took over Kabul. The pace has increased recently — according to Armed Forces officials, from Sunday to Tuesday (24) 11,000 people were evacuated.

Taliban promises they won’t take revenge

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said the group “forgave everything in the past” and that there is no list of people who will be targeted for revenge.

Afghan civil servants will be able to return to work when security is assured, he said.

“We want them to work, but we also want security to be good for this,” said the spokesman, who stressed that women must remain at home for the time being.