Tasso denies Doria and denies having given up on the PSDB preview

SAO PAULO — Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE) denied this Tuesday the information given by Governor João Doria, during an interview with the Roda Viva program, about his withdrawal from contesting the preliminary that will choose the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in November .
— I’ve never talked to anyone, nor have I talked to Governor Joao Doria, a person I respect, about this issue. So I was surprised by this statement, and the day I have it, if I have to make an announcement, I will do it myself,” he said.
On Monday, Doria said that Tasso had given up on contesting the primary. The announcement caused unease among the toucans. The party is already experiencing an internal crisis because of the attacks exchanged between Doria and federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG).
Earlier in the evening, Doria apologized to the senator. The governor regretted having been wrongly informed, through a column on the portal R7, about the withdrawal of Tasso, “by whom he has deep respect”. “Doria apologizes for having mentioned the withdrawal, based on the news published on the portal,” said a statement released by her office.
In addition to Doria and Tasso, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, also intend to compete in the primary toucan.
Despite maintaining the intention of disputing the PSDB preliminary, the senator from Ceará has not traveled around the country in search of support, such as Leite and Doria.
On Monday, Tasso received former president Lula (PT) in his office in Fortaleza. At the end of the meeting, the PT member posted on his social networks that the democrats of this country have the responsibility and challenge of rescuing civility in Brazilian politics for the good of Brazil.”