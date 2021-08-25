Tasso denies Doria and denies having given up on the PSDB preview

SAO PAULO — Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE) denied this Tuesday the information given by Governor João Doria, during an interview with the Roda Viva program, about his withdrawal from contesting the preliminary that will choose the PSDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in November .

— I’ve never talked to anyone, nor have I talked to Governor Joao Doria, a person I respect, about this issue. So I was surprised by this statement, and the day I have it, if I have to make an announcement, I will do it myself,” he said.





Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. PT leaders say that Lula only won’t be a candidate if he wants to Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

On Monday, Doria said that Tasso had given up on contesting the primary. The announcement caused unease among the toucans. The party is already experiencing an internal crisis because of the attacks exchanged between Doria and federal deputy Aécio Neves (MG).

Earlier in the evening, Doria apologized to the senator. The governor regretted having been wrongly informed, through a column on the portal R7, about the withdrawal of Tasso, “by whom he has deep respect”. “Doria apologizes for having mentioned the withdrawal, based on the news published on the portal,” said a statement released by her office.

In addition to Doria and Tasso, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, also intend to compete in the primary toucan.

Despite maintaining the intention of disputing the PSDB preliminary, the senator from Ceará has not traveled around the country in search of support, such as Leite and Doria.

On Monday, Tasso received former president Lula (PT) in his office in Fortaleza. At the end of the meeting, the PT member posted on his social networks that the democrats of this country have the responsibility and challenge of rescuing civility in Brazilian politics for the good of Brazil.”