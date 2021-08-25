Teresa sets up against Luísa, but takes inverted from Pedro · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will come up with a plan to remove Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). However, the empress will take an invert from her husband and will be surprised by the unwelcome presence of the countess of Barral on the couple’s trip in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes set to air on the this Saturday’s chapter (28) , the monarch will ask the Marquis of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) for help in separating her husband from his lover. The military will then plan a year-long trip across the country for the emperor.

Initially, Pedro will resist because of the long period that he will spend away from the countess of Barral, but will accept to make the trip under the allegation that his “commitment is with the nation and with the people”.

“I am happy to be alone with Pedro”, will celebrate the empress with Celestina (Bel Kutner). However, her happiness will be short-lived. In love with Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremouroux), the emperor will decide to take his daughters and teacher with his entourage, putting an end to Teresa’s romantic plans.

Isabel (Any Maia) and Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega) will appear excited to share the news with the monarch alongside her father. “Mommy, mommy! We’re going too! Our first trip. I can’t believe it,” the heiress to the throne will say. “Calm, calm, bambinas”, will ask Teresa Cristina.

Indignant, the empress will look at Dom Pedro and argue that they cannot go so long without studying. “That’s the bad part. The classes will continue,” the youngest will complain. “The countess is also going to travel,” completed Isabel, shocking her mother.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

