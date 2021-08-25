Testing hardware LIVE: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G (now it goes)!

Let’s play with AMD’s new APUs and see what we can do with them

We did some work last week, but this time it will! Let’s try (again) testing AMD APUs live, with overclocking rights and no BIOS settings error (we think).

ANALYSIS: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – at last the iGPU Vega with a powerful CPU

ANALYSIS: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G – a good mid-range CPU with great integrated graphics

We will have these two models available on the following bench:

– AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G

– 2×8 GB Kingston Fury @3200MHz CL18 (we can test with others)

– AORUS X570 I PRO

– Video card you want

– Cooler Master Silent Pro M2 720W with 3-in-1 cable power supply

On Tuesday (24/08) from 8:01 pm, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano Presoto (@cassianopresoto) will “push” defenseless hardware to the delight of the audience. Follow it live on our YouTube channel and also on Twitch!

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.