The classic between Brazil and Argentina will have 12,000 fans at the stadium

Duel for the World Cup qualifiers, at Neo Química Arena, on September 5th, will serve as a test event for the protocol for the public to return to the stands



Brazil x Argentina will be a test event for the public to return to the stands

Credits: Matheus Meyohas/CBF



the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, will have the presence of up to 12,000 fans at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. This Tuesday (24), the CBF announced that the game will be a first and important test for the presence of fans in major sporting events in the state of São Paulo, with a protocol discussed in conjunction with the Government of São Paulo and the São Paulo Football Federation.

The game will follow the rules established by the Protocol of Recommendations for the Return of the Public to the Stadiums, of the Special Medical Commission, with the supervision of the state and municipal health authorities, which have been important allies in ensuring the safe presence of fans at the stadium. The decision was taken at meetings between the CBF, the Government of São Paulo and the São Paulo Football Federation.

With the 12 thousand present, Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP), will have around 25% of its total capacity open to the public. In the coming days, the CBF and the Government of São Paulo will disclose the details of the sanitary protocol for the game, as well as information on the sale and distribution of tickets for the match.

Brazil and Argentina face off at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP), on the 5th of June, for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Brazilian team is the current leader of the competition, with six victories in six games.