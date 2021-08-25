The Enemy – Forza Horizon 5, Dying Light 2: Xbox news at Gamescom

This Tuesday, August 24th, Xbox held its special presentation for the European fair Gamescom 2021.
While far from reaching the peaks of the Xbox and Bethesda event at this year’s E3, the event featured some special upcoming gaming surprises, or special services planned for Microsoft and its gaming platforms in the future.
Check out the main announcements of the presentation below:
Dying Light 2 gets new gameplay trailer
Unsighted and more Humble Games games on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to consoles at the end of 2021
Wasteland 3 to Gain Cult of the Holy Detonation Expansion
Sea of Thieves wins Borderlands themed ship
Crusader Kings III for Xbox Series X|S (and PlayStation 5)
Psychonauts 2 gets launch trailer
The Gunk arrives in December
Forza Horizon 5 wins cape and 8 minutes of gameplay