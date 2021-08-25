The Enemy – Forza Horizon 5, Dying Light 2: Xbox news at Gamescom

This Tuesday, August 24th, Xbox held its special presentation for the European fair Gamescom 2021.

While far from reaching the peaks of the Xbox and Bethesda event at this year’s E3, the event featured some special upcoming gaming surprises, or special services planned for Microsoft and its gaming platforms in the future.

Check out the main announcements of the presentation below:

Dying Light 2 gets new gameplay trailer To kick off work on Gamescom 2021, Xbox aired the latest trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, this time highlighting more of the game’s core gameplay elements. Narrated by protagonist Aiden Caldwell, the video shows more of the factions battling for control of the city of Villador, as well as elements of exploration and crossing via parkour and the fight against humans and the infected. Dying Light 2 arrives on December 7th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Unsighted and more Humble Games games on Xbox Game Pass Publisher Humble Games has announced a partnership with Microsoft to make its next games available on release day for the Xbox Game Pass. This list includes the Brazilian game Unsighted, in addition to the already released Dodgeball Academia, also developed here. Other publisher titles include: Archvale, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Midnight Flight Express, Next Space Rebels, Signalis and Unpacking.

Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to consoles at the end of 2021 The cloud gaming service developed for Microsoft is already slated to hit Xbox consoles: the Holiday Season 2021. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the service’s cloud game library, potentially playing them at 1080p resolution and 60fps. Not only that, Xbox One gamers will have the opportunity to play next-gen games on the old console.

Wasteland 3 to Gain Cult of the Holy Detonation Expansion InXile Entertainment has unveiled the next big expansion for RPG Wasteland 3, titled Cult of the Holy Detonation. In the adventure, the Rangers must explore a complex on Cheyenne Mountain, inhabited by a strange mutant cult that loves an uncompleted nuclear explosion. The expansion arrives on October 5th. In addition to Xbox, Wasteland is available for PC and PlayStation 4.

Sea of ​​Thieves wins Borderlands themed ship In a collaboration between Rare and Gearbox Software, Sea of ​​Thieves now features a Borderlands-themed ship, featuring the franchise’s associated yellow and red colors, as well as the Atlas corporation logo.

Crusader Kings III for Xbox Series X|S (and PlayStation 5) One of the most acclaimed PC games of 2020, the medieval strategy game Crusader Kings III was announced for the Xbox Series X|S, and later also for the PlayStation 5. As with the PC version, on Microsoft consoles the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass at its launch – which has yet to be announced.

Psychonauts 2 gets launch trailer The next big Xbox studio release, Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine Productions arrives this week, and has therefore received a special trailer to celebrate its arrival. The game, sequel to the 2005 cult classic, arrives on the 26th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The Gunk arrives in December The stylish and curious The Gunk, from the Thunderful studio, had its release schedule slightly postponed, going from September to December 2021. To compensate, the game got a new gameplay trailer. The Gunk comes out for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and will be available at launch on Game Pass