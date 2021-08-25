The Gathering announces crossovers with Fortnite, Street Fighter and The Lord of the Rings

the studio Wizards of the Coast announced this Tuesday (24) a bunch of crossovers from Magic: The Gathering with other major franchises that will add themed content to the card game in 2022 and 2023.

The first novelty is that the collection Secret Lair will win packages of Fortnite, with iconic battle royale locations and characters, and Street Fighter, with multikicker mechanics and classic characters like Chun-Li.

Both are scheduled for 2022.

In addition, two future plans for the Universes Beyond, which adds fictional worlds to the game, in addition to the multiverses of magic — like the recent D&D.

The first addition is inspired by Lord of the Rings, in which players will battle for the One Ring and meet iconic characters from the franchise. Gandalf, Gollum, Frodo and others will be released as a booster in 2023.

Finally, the other addition is from Warhammer 40,000, scheduled for the third quarter of 2022, which will have four decks with new art, cards and reprints set in the game’s universe. The players’ goal will be to go into battle with the space marines, fighting other factions of the 41st millennium.

You can check images of the news below.