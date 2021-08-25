The grandson of singer Leandro is born! See the first baby photo:

The grandson of the late singer Leandro was born, of the duo with Leonardo, the baby is called Antônio

The singer’s grandson was born Leandro, from the duo with Leonardo! The late singer left in 1998, but left four children. The baby is the son of Leandrinho, the youngest of the singer, with Angélica Lins. Leandrinho is 23 years old and is named after his father, the boy’s resemblance to his father also draws attention.

It was Leandrinho’s sister, dermatologist Lyandra Costa, who is also the singer’s daughter, who announced the baby’s birth on social networks. She showed a beautiful picture of the newborn, whose name was Antônio.

When showing the cute baby, Lyandra declared herself to her nephew and also told that she will be his godmother: “Welcome, Antônio! My nephew and godson, may God bless you always… I love you so much already!”. Then, when showing the baby again, she melted for the little one and commented as if it were the little one: “I’m very perfect people”.

Angelica Lins also spoke about the birth of her son with Leandrinho. She said, “Heart is beating stronger today.” She even thanked Lyandra for her support during the baby’s birth: “Mommy’s perfect! Thanks for everything Dinda! You were by my side all the time holding my hand! We love you!”.

Many famous people praised little Antônio. “Ount! Lots of love!”, said Jessica Costa, daughter of singer Leonardo and cousin of Lyandra and Leandrinho. And Poliana, Leonardo’s wife, commented: “Very beautiful!”.

Internet users were also just praise for the grandson of Leandro. “How beautiful! May God bless you with great health!”, commented a netizen. And a netizen even said: “May God bless you this fluff a lot!”.

Both Lyandra and Leandrinho are the result of the marriage of Leandro with Andrea Mota. Four years after the countryman left due to lung cancer, Andrea remarried Fernando Alves with whom he had two more children.

Tell us what you think!