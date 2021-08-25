The program continued the second round of duels and brought more sweeping performances

“The Masked Singer” continued the round of battles, this Tuesday (24), with the second group of participants. Four masked people (Coqueiro, Arara, Girassol and Astronauta) returned to the program’s stages for breathtaking presentations.

Unicornia, winner of the program’s first round of rounds, did not participate in the duels and was responsible for opening the edition to the sound of Xuxa’s “Lua de Cristal”. Soon after, presenter Ivete announced that the panel of judges would have actress Mariana Ximenes as a guest.

Sunflower was the first to perform. Among the tips, the masquerade said that she does not allow anyone to wash their own clothes. “Haja Amor” by singer Luiz Caldas was the song chosen by the participant. Then Coqueiro announced that he likes environments like fields and sang the song “I fell in love with the wrong person”, by the group Exaltasamba. The flower was the most voted of the audience.

In the second duel, Arara paid a tribute to the presenter and sang “Beleza Rara” by Banda Eva. The bird said that nobody calls her by her first name, but also, nobody calls her by her last. As for the astronaut, he lived up to his fantasy and performed “Rocket Man” by Elton John, but it wasn’t enough to debunk the macaw.

As they were the least voted by the audience, Coqueiro and Astronauta faced each other in an attempt to save their identities. The trees had a romantic vibe and impressed the judges with the sound of “Alma Gêmea” by Fábio Júnior. The Astronaut also bet on love and sang “A Lua e Eu” by Cassiano.

Unfortunately, the judges chose to save the Astronaut and so, Coconut was forced to reveal himself. Marcelinho Carioca was the personality behind the masked man. “I never sang. It’s very exciting to be here,” said the footballer.