The Sims 4 Industrial Loft Kit is coming this Thursday!

Turn your clientele’s fantasy into reality with The Sims™ 4 Dream Decoration Game Pack*! Every house has enormous potential, and only you can take it from the trash to the luxury. If you want to build your professional reputation, get to know each Sim’s Likes and Dislikes before you start decorating, then make the perfect makeover for each customer. Once you’ve made the magic happen, get ready to see the surprised look on your clientele’s faces at the big reveal!

Know your clientele – Each job is unique. It’s not just about meeting the needs of customers, but also their preferences and their budget. What colors do you like? What music inspires you? What are your hobbies? You’ll need to keep all of this in mind when creating your designs if you want a great recommendation.

Renew, redecorate, remodel – Whether you’re renovating a single room, redoing an entire lot, or restructuring a commercial space, your goal is to satisfy your clientele. You are in charge of all the details. That’s why flexible furniture such as sectional sofas, modular shelves and built-in stoves and ovens are more than ever the right choices.

the big reveal — When you finish the project, show it off! Hopefully, your work will bring tears of happiness rather than sadness. Reveal the results to see how customers react to their own personalized home makeover, including before-and-after comparisons. Transform lives by transforming spaces.