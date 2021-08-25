The Walking Dead Actor Pays Homage to Dead Fellow

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead’s Negan, paid a touching tribute to Bill Paxton, who died in 2017. The two worked together on History’s Texas Rising series.

On Twitter, the actor showed a memory that appeared on his cell phone. The Walking Dead’s Negan shared an image of him and Paxton.

“It popped up today in my cell phone memories. My God, I miss him. Very. I never met anyone like Bill. I never will. I loved him with passion. Everyone lucky enough to know him did the same”, shared the star.

Check out the tribute from The Walking Dead actor to his colleague below.

This popped up today on my phone memories. Goddamn, I Miss him. So much. Never known anyone quite like Bill. Never will. Loved him with a passion. Everyone lucky enough to know him did. xxxjd pic.twitter.com/Mwid7ELihm — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 21, 2021

Actor is in Season 11 of The Walking Dead

The synopsis of season 11, the last one, of The Walking Dead doesn’t deliver spoilers of what’s to come, but rather of what’s to come, obviously, so only read if you’ve watched season 10 before.

“Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted demons from the past and battled new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the growing collateral damage of the apocalypse. Alexandria is seriously compromised. It’s just a shell of the house that once was, a consequence of the carnage and devastation left by the Whispers”, begins the synopsis.

“Now, everyone who lives in Alexandria struggles to refortify it and feed its growing number of residents, who include the survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the Hilltop fire; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can feed and protect. Their situation is dire, as tensions rise with past events ‘and self-preservation surfaces within the destroyed walls’, continues the synopsis.

“They must secure more food as they try to restore Alexandria before it collapses, like countless other communities they’ve encountered over the years. But where and how? More weary and hungry than ever, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard their children’s lives, even if it means losing their own lives.”

“Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those in Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and lesser-known group,” the synopsis concludes.

The episodes are aired in the United States. In Brazil, the 11th season arrives on Star+, a streaming service scheduled to debut on August 31st.