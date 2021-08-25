Third dose is indicated for people vaccinated with CoronaVac from 55 years old, says Brazilian study | Vaccine

A third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is recommended for individuals 55 years of age or older who have been immunized with CoronaVac, points out a joint study carried out by the Instituto do Coração (InCor) and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP). ).

The study, published as a pre-print (previous version without peer review), aimed to assess how the sex and age of individuals could impact the response to the vaccine.

CoronaVac was the first vaccine against Covid available in Brazil and, therefore, it was used in groups that, at the time, were considered the most vulnerable: the elderly and health professionals.

To compose the study, blood samples from 101 people (of whom 42 were over 60 years old) fully vaccinated with CoronaVac were evaluated; 72 people who recovered from the disease and acquired antibodies through exposure and 36 people who made up the control group, that is, they were neither vaccinated nor infected by the virus.

Less protection for people over 55 years old

The data indicate that, after a certain age, the protection induced by CoronaVac against Covid-19 is not as pronounced as the protection acquired naturally after infection by the virus.

The survey revealed that 95% of those vaccinated have T cells, responsible for eliminating infected cells or antibodies against the coronavirus. Among individuals who have been infected by the virus and have recovered, this percentage rises to 99%.

This difference between the protection of vaccinated and recovered is even greater when we look at the rate of anti-spike antibody (protein used by the Covid virus to enter cells) present in the blood.

People over 55 years of age who recovered from natural infection had up to 6 times more anti-spike antibodies than age-matched individuals who had been vaccinated.

Gender also appears to influence the response to the vaccine. While 60% of women over 55 years of age had antibodies and a cellular response against the virus, in men this percentage dropped to only 28%.

In the study, researchers suggest that people over 55 who received the two doses of CoronaVac could benefit from a third dose of a different vaccine.

“Given the finding that mixing vaccines with different platforms produces stronger immune responses, our results may suggest that CoronaVac vaccinated over 55 years may benefit from a different third dose/booster vaccine,” the authors state in pre-print.

Although the protection rate drops above 55 years of age, all people evaluated showed some level of protection against Covid, that is, they were not completely unprotected against the virus after being vaccinated.

The immune response in this age group of those vaccinated against Covid-19 was 94% in women and 83% in men.

3rd dose studies in Brazil

In July, Anvisa authorized third-dose studies of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. At the time, the agency clarified that “there were still no conclusive studies on the need” for another application of the immunization agents available in Brazil.

About the third dose studies in the country: