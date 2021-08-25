Third dose of vaccine will be done ‘preferably’ with Pfizer

The Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite, explained today, in an interview with UOL News, that the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 will be “preferably” with the immunizing agent from Pfizer, but it can also be done with another vaccine with a viral vector, such as those from Janssen and AstraZeneca.

“As the coronavirus has taught us, these are the works that have shown, it has been shown that the effectiveness is not that we cannot use CoronaVac, we know that there is a country that is using [como terceira dose], but as this population already has its immunosenescence, its immune system already has a certain deficiency, so studies show that it is better to use the regimen either with Pfizer or with a [vacina] vector,” she clarified.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 as of September 15 in elderly people over 70 years of age and immunosuppressed.

She explained that the third dose will be applied regardless of the brand of immunizing that people belonging to this group have taken previously.

As of September 15, booster doses will be sent to the states for immunosuppressed people — people with cancer or transplants, for example — who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days and for seniors over 70 years old who have taken the second at least six months ago.

The application in the elderly will follow chronological order, from the oldest to the youngest. The secretary said that the country has enough vaccine doses to apply the third dose.

Rosana clarified that the folder awaits studies to define the application of the third dose in other groups.