This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will show from 8/23 to 8/27 – Cinema News

Shrek 2, Dick and Jane’s Madness and the romantic comedy Plan B — starring Jennifer Lopez — are the highlights of Globo’s programming.

This week’s Afternoon Session will start with Shrek 2, which is considered by many to be one of the best sequels of all time. Voiced by Eddie Murphy (A Prince in New York 2), Mike Myers (The Guru of Love), Cameron Diaz (Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation) and Antonio Banderas (The Skin I Live in), the animation revolves around Fiona’s father, who discovers that his daughter has not married the prince to whom she was betrothed. Now, Shrek must fight to get his wife back.

On Tuesday, Globo bets on The Madness of Dick and Jane, which is one of the most beloved comedies of the 2000s. Starring Jim Carrey (Number 23) and Téa Leoni (Deep Impact), the work revolves around a couple who, after losing their job, have to carry out small robberies to maintain their old standard of living.

And if you love Jennifer Lopez’s movie roles, don’t miss the muse in Plan B, a romantic comedy about a woman who is willing to perform artificial insemination and become a solo mother. However, during the period of her pregnancy, she ends up falling in love with Stan. The problem is, she doesn’t want to tell him about the child she’s expecting.

Check below all the films that Globo will be showing this week at the Session of the Afternoon:

Shrek 2 (Monday)

In Shrek 2, Fiona’s father discovers that his daughter did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed, becoming an ogress in the process. Therefore, Shrek will have to fight to prove his worth and get his wife back.

Dick and Jane’s Follies (Tuesday)

Dick and Jane’s Follies it revolves around a couple who live comfortably, until the two lose their jobs. Debts pile up each time, leaving them in a chaotic state. To maintain their standard of living, they decide to carry out petty robberies. After a troubled start, they are faced with the scam that could make them millionaires.

Stardust – The Mystery of the Star (Wednesday)

In Stardust – The Mystery of the Star, young Tristan (Charlie Cox) tries to win the love of beautiful and cold Victoria (Sienna Miller). For that, he goes in search of a shooting star. The journey takes you to a forgotten and mysterious land beyond the city walls. However, Tristan isn’t the only one behind the shooting star. The four sons of the king of Stormhold (Peter O’Toole) and the spirits of his three deceased sons are also after her, as is the sorceress Lamia (Michelle Pfeiffer), who wants to use her to regain her youth.

A Neighbor’s Love (Thursday)

A Neighbor’s Love tells of a self-centered realtor (Michael Douglas) who lives quietly until his son, whom he hasn’t spoken to in years, asks him to take care of his granddaughter for a while. With no idea how to proceed with a child he barely knows, he asks his neighbor (Diane Keaton) for help in taking care of the girl.

Plan B (Friday)

Plan B follows Zoe, who is tired of waiting for the right man. Determined to be a mother anyway, she devises a plan, makes an appointment and decides to undergo artificial insemination. However, she ends up meeting Stan the same day, with whom she falls in love. However, she wants to keep the relationship at the level of friendship, while needing to hide the first signs of pregnancy.

