Three European clubs fight for loan of striker Ricardinho, from Grêmio | Guild

The center forward Ricardinho, from Grêmio, is the target of three European clubs. After the arrival of Borja, the young man lost space within the squad and will be loaned by Tricolor in this transfer window.

Three clubs have already made contacts for the loan from Ricardinho: the Krasnodar, from Russia; the Ludogorets, from Bulgaria; and the Maritime, from Portugal. Negotiations are proceeding with the forwarding of a payment of 200 thousand euros (R$ 1.2 million) for the transfer. In contact with the ge, the soccer vice-president Marcos Herrmann did not confirm any negotiations in progress.

The negotiations, however, still need to define the value of the future purchase option. And this will also end up being decisive in determining which club will advance in terms of taking the center forward. Behind the scenes, however, the exit is seen as likely given the context of the Grêmio position.

1 of 1 Ricardinho, center forward of Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge Ricardinho, center forward of Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge

The transfer should take place for a season, lasting until the middle of 2022. Tricolor recently presented Borja as a reinforcement for the position and also has Diego Souza and Churín for the role.

The first came back in the victory over Bahia with a goal scored in the second half, while the Argentine is about to resume activities with the ball after a long period of stoppage due to muscle injury. Thus, Felipão has three alternatives for the role and would hardly give the young man more chances.