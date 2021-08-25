Tokyo 2020: Brazil’s stars, disputes and goals in the Paralympics

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

  • Rafael Barifouse
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Olympic Stadium

Credit, PA Media

Photo caption,

Opening will be at 8 am Brasília time

The Tokyo Paralympics starts on Tuesday (24/8). The opening ceremony will be held at 8:00 am (Brasilia time), at the National Stadium.

Expectations are high after the success of Brazilian athletes at the Olympics, with the right to a new medal record.

But the situation is a little different in the Paralympics, in which the country is already considered a sports power.

Since Beijing 2008, Brazil has remained in the top 10 in the final medals table and, at Rio 2016, it broke its record, with 72 medals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR