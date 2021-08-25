Tokyo Paralympics Day Summary: Brazil Wins Four Medals in Swimming – Sports

The first day of competitions from Tokyo Paralympics he has had several medals being distributed, in track cycling and swimming. In the latter, Brazil did well, winning four medals in seven finals played. The men’s goalball team also achieved a beautiful victory against strong Lithuania, while the women’s team faced the USA and was defeated. Table tennis managed some victories, including a thrilling one from Israel Stroh, while athletes in wheelchair fencing and cycling didn’t do well. Check out the full summary.

SWIMMING

One of the sports in which Brazil stands out the most, swimming did not disappoint. The first medal came with Gabriel Araújo, silver on the 100m back of class S2; just after, Gabriel Bandeira won the gold in the 100m butterfly in the s14 class. Both are young (the first is 19 years old and the second, 21) and compete in their first Paralympics.

The other two came from experienced athletes with large medal collections: Phelipe Rodrigues won the bronze (eighth medal) in the 50m freestyle class s10, while Daniel Dias reached the 25th Paralympic medal with bronze in the 100m freestyle class s5.

Douglas Matera, Mariana Gesteira and Carol Santiago also reached the finals, which did not win a medal.

GOALBALL

Brazil faced Lithuania in men’s goalball. Current two-time world champion, the Brazilian team thrashed its opponent, gold medalist at Rio-2016, by 11 to 2, in an excellent debut. In the other games, Russian athletes beat Canada 5-1 and Japan overcame Algeria 13-4.

The women’s team faced the United States, another strong rival, and ended up defeated 7-4.

TABLE TENNIS

It had a very exciting game, with a Brazilian victory: in class 7, Israel Stroh faced the Japanese Masachika Inoue and managed to turn around after losing 2-1, closing in 3 sets to 2. Besides him, Catia Cristina (class 2) beat the Finnish Aino Tapola by 3 sets to 1, David Andrade de Freitas beat Swedish Alexander Oehgren in class 3. Danielle Rauen (class 9) played twice, beating Turkish Neslihan Kavas and losing to Hungarian Alexa Stávacs.

Another who played twice, Jennyfer Parinos (class nine) lost both matches. Others were in a game and were defeated: Marliane Amaral (class 3, Luiz Felipe Manara (class 8), Lethicia Lacerda (class 8), Carlos Alberto Junior (class 10) and Joyce de Oliveira (class 4).

WHEELCHAIR FENCE

Brazil had two representatives in the category B saber: Mônica Santos and Vanderson Luis Chaves. The two did not have a good performance: they lost the four fights they disputed and ended up being eliminated in the jump phase, the first.

TRACK CYCLING

Brazil had Ana Raquel Lins as the only representative in the modality, in class C5, for competitors with physical-motor disabilities and amputees. She finished the 3000m event in ninth and last place in the qualifiers, with a time of 4m43s704.

FIRST GOLD

The first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics went to cyclist Paige Greco, from Australia. She flew on the track and cycled 3,000 meters on the Izu Velodrome in 3:50s815, breaking the world record and winning the Women’s Individual Pursuit of cycling for classes C1, C2 and C3.

POWERS

Two of the great Paralympic powers, Australia and China, started well. The country of Oceania leads the medals table so far, with six golds and ten medals in total, with an emphasis on victories in swimming. China has five golds and eight medals in total. Russia is another one with a good start (three diamonds). Ukraine and Great Britain, which were among the first in Rio-2016, won only one gold, but shone in silver (five and four, respectively).

COLLECTIVE SPORTS

Other sports that started at dawn, but that do not have the participation of Brazil, are rugby and basketball, both played in wheelchairs. In rugby, which is mixed, the United States beat New Zealand 63-35, Japan beat France 53-51 and Great Britain beat Canada 50-47.

In women’s basketball, China beat Algeria 74-25, the Netherlands beat the United States 68-58, Canada defeated Great Britain 73-54 and the Japanese hosts triumphed over Australia 73-47.