Tom Cruise’s teeth fell out during dinner with journalist – and star asked for secrecy – Monet

Actor Tom Cruise (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Tom Cruise arranged to have dinner with a journalist so as not to lose control of the news that would come out about him, but he ended up losing his front teeth. The star, embarrassed, asked for secrecy with the situation. And the story was revealed.

Col Allan, former editor-in-chief of ‘The New York Post’, revealed the embarrassing story in an episode of the documentary series ‘Gossip’, as reported by the website OK! this Tuesday (24).

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise (Photo: Getty Images)

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star had just moved to New York with ex-wife Katie Holmes when he invited the journalist to dinner. “They bought a house in the Vila, they wanted some privacy and were worried about the [site] ‘Page Six,’” says Allan. “So Tom wanted to have a drink with me and talk about his expectations,” he continues. ‘Page Six’ is an American gossip site from the same group as ‘The New York Post’.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were married between 2006 and 2012 and had a daughter Suri, now 15 years old. Previously, the star was married to Mimi Rogers, between 1987 and 1990; and then with Nicole Kidman, from 1990 to 2001, with whom he had his first two children: Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (Photo: Getty Images)

The journalist says he was surprised when Tom Cruise ordered a bottle of wine: “I found it surprising because he was a Scientologist and they don’t usually drink,” he explains before revealing the situation.

“We were drinking and talking, and then when I saw it, both front teeth fell on the tablecloth right in front of me,” says Col Allan, who said he was speechless. “I mean, this is a face that’s on posters all over the world, a handsome guy and there are his front teeth [caídos]”.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes (Photo: Getty Images)

The 59-year-old actor’s explanation was that he was accidentally kicked during a prank with his sons Isabella and Connor, from his marriage to Nicole Kidman. The journalist says that the star looked around before putting his teeth back in: “It was an uncomfortable moment”, he recalls. Tom Cruise then begged to keep the incident a secret.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with children Connor and Isabella in 1996 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

“So, you know, this story was never published until I just told you now,” concludes the former editor-in-chief of ‘The New York Post’.

