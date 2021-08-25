Twitch blackout: streamers strike this Monday (23)

Dozens of Brazilian streamers joined, this Monday (23), the movement “Apagão da Twitch”. Content producers said they will not hold lives today in protest of the video platform’s decisions and lack of transparency.

The kind of “strike” has not only counted on gameplayers, but also on content producers who talk about history, arts, music and other themes in lives.

In a conversation with Voxel, one of the movement’s organizers said she doesn’t know exactly how many streamers will not open their lives today. However, a survey is being carried out on this, and the expectation is that tomorrow they will have a sense of the impact of collective action.

“We think it will create a very good noise and will give us strength to plan the next demonstration and communication on the networks in the coming weeks,” said the young woman, who prefers not to be identified because the movement is suffering from hate on social networks.

She also said that in recent days the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch has emerged internationally, which has brought together streamers who are complaining about the platform’s neglect of hate attacks. Despite the appearance of the tag, she emphasizes that Brazilians have nothing to do with the movement abroad.

“All of this will help to spread the message and grow the movement. In summary, we are very excited to see the result after today,” she concluded.

Among the content producers who joined the movement was Gaybol, who has more than 26,000 followers on Twitch.

ALO AMOURES AND AMOURAS! Good morning, are you so good? Today we won’t have live because today it’s ERASE TWITCH! See you at discord or live tomorrow 9:30!! ???? — gaybol (@gaybol) August 23, 2021

Another streamer who joined the “strike” was MatheusJoyBoy. With more than 12,000 followers, he also posted on Twitter a support for the unionization of the category.

Remembering that today we won’t have Live on Twitch because I’m joining STRIKE. “Blackout” is my egg. And you have to SINDICALIZE, yes. You don’t have to be ashamed of such an important term for the working class. Good Morning! pic.twitter.com/VLeb66twBe — Joy Boy (@matheusjoyboy) August 23, 2021

Check out, below, other people who have channels on Twitch and said they won’t be live this Monday.

Guys, I’m going to let you know that I’m going to participate in the #apagaotwitch so today we won’t have live! See you tomorrow — Is it the Fer? (@Vulgo_Feer) August 23, 2021

in support of the #apagaotwitch I won’t live and I won’t watch lives today — Tat do Historing (@historizandotat) August 23, 2021

Today 23/08 we will not have live. I will join the #Turnoff! All help to my friends who live exclusively on behalf of the platform to improve transfers and conditions imposed on some goals! — Cave (@ycaverna) August 23, 2021

As I said yesterday there will be no live on Twitch today as I decided to support the cause of #apagaotwitch https://t.co/FwUniZY9Ot — WF? Twice Edu (@twiceedu) August 23, 2021

Today there is no live, today it is #apagaotwitch, and if you want to know more about it, listen to our episode that came out yesterday https://t.co/QXrssTWbX1 — Podcast Game Rules – Holodeck Design (@HolodeckDesign) August 23, 2021

Today we will not have live, as I will join the #apagaotwitch ! To my fellow streamers who will need to work that day, you have my full support and I sincerely hope that no one suffers any kind of attack! — Ogaitnas (@Ogaitnas_23) August 23, 2021

Today I will participate in the twitch blackout. Share this thread that here has explained why it is impossible to work their new idea of ​​making subs cheaper. Today I will broadcast on discord from two o’clock. The link there https://t.co/bXmaEZCpDV #apagaotwitch #Turnoff pic.twitter.com/O6h1sfZ9g0 — Vitor Brauer (@vitorbrauer) August 23, 2021

Amgs today doesn’t have live because of #Turnoff , and this week I’m also going to take a little break for psychological counseling So this week there is no pomodoro, I should go back to doing lives on Friday or Saturday, ok? 🙂 notice around here. Obgd for understanding ??? — Little Monj™? (@MongeHan) August 23, 2021

I even wanted to do it, but not today in support of the #Turnoff https://t.co/8yilaltHiS — Gustavo Melão (@melaogustavo) August 23, 2021

I will support the #Turnoff and today we won’t have live

I hope your support too because it’s for a good cause ?? find out about it See you tomorrow :3

I love you ?? https://t.co/gkGj97oRfv — Letícia Letoo (@LeticiaLetoo) August 23, 2021

Hello young people, today there is no live in support of #Turnoff, as already warned before. — tevo.live ?? (@estevaoarauj) August 23, 2021

Streamer Movements

Twitch’s Blackout is one of the responses to the Amazon platform’s announcement to reduce by 66% the value of subscriptions (called subs) for Brazilian channels. As a result, the standard price dropped from R$22.99 to R$7.90. In addition to questioning the new values, streamers are asking for more transparency.

Even before the blackout, the “União dos Streamers” had already appeared on social networks. The organized group is asking, among other things, for exemption from a 30% tax that is paid by Brazilians to the US government and better conditions for Twitch-BR staff.

What does Twitch say?

Voxel contacted Twitch to question the streamers’ demands. However, the company has not yet positioned itself on the subject. Last week, the reporter had already contacted the company about the matter and had not received any feedback.

[ATUALIZAÇÃO – 23/08/2021, às 17h]: In a statement sent to voxel, Twitch said it “supports the right” of streamers to speak out. She even said she is listening to feedback from content producers. See below the full response sent by the company:

“We support the rights of our streamers to express themselves and bring attention to important issues in our service. We are listening to this feedback and will continue to work to make Twitch the best service for content creators to create and promote their communities.”